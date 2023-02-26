Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 15 mph,

increasing to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 12:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 09:43 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 01:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The strong trade winds over the region will maintain a large east to west upstream fetch area and continue to produce rough trade wind swell affecting exposed east facing shores through much of this week. The current High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon.

A small northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will slowly decline through the first half of this week. Another small longer period northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will build into the islands from Thursday night into Friday morning proving a small boost to surf heights along north and west facing shores lasting into the weekend. South shore surf heights will remain small with a slight boost today through Monday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This rotates more NE and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.