Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 26, 2023

February 26, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 15 mph,

                            increasing to around 25 mph in the

                            afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 12:24 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:28 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 09:43 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 01:17 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The strong trade winds over the region will maintain a large east to west upstream fetch area and continue to produce rough trade wind swell affecting exposed east facing shores through much of this week. The current High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon. 


A small northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will slowly decline through the first half of this week. Another small longer period northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will build into the islands from Thursday night into Friday morning proving a small boost to surf heights along north and west facing shores lasting into the weekend. South shore surf heights will remain small with a slight boost today through Monday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This rotates more NE and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
