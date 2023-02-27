Maui Surf Forecast for February 27, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|8-12
|8-12
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:29 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:29 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Rough conditions due to strong trade winds and large surf will continue along exposed east facing shores through the week. Although the winds will relax next weekend, surf along east facing shores will remain up due to strong winds far east of the state. For north and west facing shores, surf will remain well below the seasonal average each day, with only a small west-northwest swell expected Friday into the weekend. Surf will remain small along south facing shores with mainly wind swell wrapping into exposed shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high NE wind swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com