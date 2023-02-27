Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 7-10 7-10 8-12 8-12

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 01:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 11:45 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 03:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Rough conditions due to strong trade winds and large surf will continue along exposed east facing shores through the week. Although the winds will relax next weekend, surf along east facing shores will remain up due to strong winds far east of the state. For north and west facing shores, surf will remain well below the seasonal average each day, with only a small west-northwest swell expected Friday into the weekend. Surf will remain small along south facing shores with mainly wind swell wrapping into exposed shores.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NE wind swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.