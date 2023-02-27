Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 27, 2023

February 27, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
8-12
8-12 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 01:17 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 11:45 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 03:13 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Rough conditions due to strong trade winds and large surf will continue along exposed east facing shores through the week. Although the winds will relax next weekend, surf along east facing shores will remain up due to strong winds far east of the state. For north and west facing shores, surf will remain well below the seasonal average each day, with only a small west-northwest swell expected Friday into the weekend. Surf will remain small along south facing shores with mainly wind swell wrapping into exposed shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to chest high NE wind swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
