Maui Surf Forecast for February 28, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|10-14
|10-14
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:29 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Numerous showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:31 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Rough conditions due to strong trade winds and large surf will continue along exposed east facing through Friday. Although the winds will relax this weekend, surf along east facing shores will remain up due to strong winds far east of the state. For north and west facing shores, surf will remain well below the seasonal average each day, with only a small west-northwest swell expected Friday into the weekend. Surf will remain small along south facing shores with mainly wind swell wrapping into exposed shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Chest to head high NE medium period swell.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 25-30mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 20-25mph.
