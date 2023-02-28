Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 8-12 8-12 10-14 10-14

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 03:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:32 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:52 PM HST. Sunrise 6:45 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Rough conditions due to strong trade winds and large surf will continue along exposed east facing through Friday. Although the winds will relax this weekend, surf along east facing shores will remain up due to strong winds far east of the state. For north and west facing shores, surf will remain well below the seasonal average each day, with only a small west-northwest swell expected Friday into the weekend. Surf will remain small along south facing shores with mainly wind swell wrapping into exposed shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 25-30mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 20-25mph.