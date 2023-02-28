Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 28, 2023

February 28, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
10-14
10-14 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 03:13 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 12:32 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. Northeast winds around 25 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:52 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Rough conditions due to strong trade winds and large surf will continue along exposed east facing through Friday. Although the winds will relax this weekend, surf along east facing shores will remain up due to strong winds far east of the state. For north and west facing shores, surf will remain well below the seasonal average each day, with only a small west-northwest swell expected Friday into the weekend. Surf will remain small along south facing shores with mainly wind swell wrapping into exposed shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Chest to head high NE medium period swell.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 25-30mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
