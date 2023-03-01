Celebration of the Arts. Photo credit: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua



















The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua hosts the 31st annual Celebration of the Arts taking place at the resort from April 7-8, 2023.

Celebration of the Arts is Hawai‘i’s top arts and cultural festival celebrating authentic Hawaiian culture and traditions with more than 60 of the state’s top artisans, educators, cultural practitioners, speakers, and entertainers.

This year’s theme “He aha ko‘u kuleana…what is my responsibility?” focuses on the role of Hawaiians as they make individual decisions to affect the future.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Hawai‘i is in a time of change and awareness,” said Clifford Nae‘ole, Hawaiian cultural advisor at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, who has served as the event chair for the past 31 years. “AsHawaiians look at how to preserve and protect the land, ocean, culture and people of Hawai‘i, it all starts with the ‘I’, the ‘me,’ and what that responsibility carries. This will be an incredible weekend to share stories, learn from others, and enjoy each other’s company.”

Clifford Naeʻole at Celebration of the Arts. Photo credit: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Event highlights will include stories of hula lineage from respected kumu hula Kamaka Kukona, Nāpua Greig, and Kathy Ralar; a medicinal plant tour with Hawaiian wellness practitioner kahu Lyons Naone; Polynesian wayfinding with Kala Babayan Tanaka; a kalo tasting with taro farmers; an exploration of what it’s like to be African-American in Hawai‘i; musical performances by Brother Noland and Waipuna; and more. Hands-on arts, displays, and crafts will be offered throughout the weekend.

Hālau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka. Photo credit: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

On Saturday evening, the acclaimed Celebration of Island Tastes returns, offering guests the opportunity to savor the flavors of Hawai‘i. The Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest,Hawaiʻi’s first female falsetto contest, will return and feature top amateur vocalists from throughout the state.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For those seeking active experiences, guided hikes and native planting tours will be offered at Pu‘u Kukui Watershed, Hawai‘i’s largest private nature preserve and home to rare and endangered flora and fauna. Tours of Maui’s voyaging canoe, Mo‘okiha O Pi‘ilani, will be offered by Hui O Wa‘a Kaulua, Maui’s voyaging canoe society.

Moʻokiha O Piʻilani at Honolua Bay. Photo credit: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Admission to the 31st annual Celebration of the Arts is complimentary and open to the public, with Celebration of Island Tastes the only exception. Food and beverage is available for purchase throughout the two-day event.

Awe ceremony at the Celebration of the Arts. Photo credit: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

For local residents who wish to recreate unforgettable memories or visit for the very first time, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is offering a special kamaʻāina rate for Celebration of the Arts. Kamaʻāina rates are available by calling 808-669-6200. Rooms are based upon availability and a valid Hawaiʻi ID is required at check in.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are available for the Celebration of Island Tastes and Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest by calling the resort concierge at 808-665-7089 or emailing [email protected]

The full Celebration of the Arts schedule is available online.