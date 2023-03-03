Maui Arts & Entertainment

New Zealand’s Atamira Dance Company presents Māori contemporary dance on Maui

March 3, 2023, 10:30 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Atamira Te Wheke, Jinki Cambronero. PC: Caleb Heke
  • Atamira Te Wheke, Jinki Cambronero. PC: Caleb Heke
  • Atamira Te Wheke, Jinki Cambronero. PC: Eddie Elliott
  • Atamira Te Wheke, Jinki Cambronero. PC: Dana Moore-Mudgway
  • Atamira Te Wheke, Jinki Cambronero. PC: Group
  • Atamira Te Wheke, Jinki Cambronero. PC: Tūpuna

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents New Zealand’s Atamira Dance Company, the world’s foremost creator and presenter of Māori contemporary dance theater, with the Maui premiere of the evening-length Te Wheke.

The performance is in Castle Theater Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale online only Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For 21 years, Atamira Dance Company has dedicated its worldwide platform to uplifting indigenous voices and carrying forth the traditions and cultural identity of Aotearoa, New Zealand.

For the company’s MACC performance, they draw inspiration from the powers of a great oceanic mythological creature-The Octopus-in Te Wheke for an evening-length work that journeys through the esoteric dimensions of the human experience.

Drawing from the late Rangimarie Rose Pere’s model of hauora (wellbeing) and building upon eight Mātauranga Māori dimensions of health, dancers create a fluid, beautiful work within a shape-shifting world of floating black silk, reminiscent of the majesty of the title creature itself.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pere was a renowned New Zealand educationalist, spiritual leader, Māori language advocate, academic and conservationist. Bringing their signature, complex and thoughtfully-crafted choreography, Atamira Dance Company continues to keep the voices of its home alive through the international language of movement.

Atamira Te Wheke, Jinki Cambronero. PC: Wairua

Atamira Dance Company is the leading creator and presenter of Māori contemporary dance theatre, driven by choreographic and design excellence. Based in Aotearoa, New Zealand, where indigenous Māori stories are a powerful voice in the arts locally and, increasingly, internationally.

As a dance collective, the company offers a rich and diverse program guided by high caliber choreographers. Its research-based practice keeps them at the forefront of cultural and technical innovation, a process of deep collaboration and genuine openness to risk-taking and experimentation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Single choreographic dance works are the heartbeat of the company, which they perform at international arts festivals across the globe.

They celebrate and share Māori culture through the arts, and grow the arts through cultural innovation. As well as single dance works, they have created a number of important large-scale performances in collaboration with other arts organizations.

Tickets for the Maui performance are $35, $50, $65 plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount and tickets for keiki 12 and under are half price. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7.

To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges on select shows, ticket discounts and other benefits, patrons may log on to MauiArts.org/membership.

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email [email protected]

Atamira Te Wheke, Jinki Canbronero. PC: Mana Ake
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Oprah Buys 870 Acres Of Land In Kula For Nearly 6 6 Million Over Recent Months 2Maui Chef And Restauranteur Mark Ellman Remembered For His Culinary Legacy 3Should Hawaiʻi Visitors Pay A 50 Per Year Green Fee Some Maui Residents Think So 4Mortar Found At Kihei Recycling Business Recovered By Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team 5Three Maui Men Honored With Kahuola Award For Heroic Acts And Bravery During House Fire 6Salvage Of Luxury Yacht From Honolua Delayed Again This Time By Weather