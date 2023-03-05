The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway/S.High Street (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on S. High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Kaʻahumanu Avenue to the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club, Wednesday, March 8 through Friday, March 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, March 7 through Thursday, March 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

Kīhei: Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Kūlanihākoʻi Street on Tuesday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for roundabout construction. Exit to Kūlanihākoʻi Street via the roundabout will be closed.

Wailea: Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) possible in either direction between mile marker 6.6 and 6.7, in the vicinity of Okolani Drive, on Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for installation of new traffic signal.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku to Kahului: Right side shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between N. High Street and Hobron Avenue, from Wednesday, March 8 through Friday, March 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for street sweeping.

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, at the intersection of Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kāne Street, from Wednesday, March 8 through Friday, March 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36) —

Kūʻau: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile marker 7.5 to 8, in the vicinity of Kulani Place and Kaiholo Place, on Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation of raised crosswalks.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) —

Kahului: Right side shoulder closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A)/ Keolani Place in the eastbound direction, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Palapala Drive, from Wednesday, March 8 through Friday, March 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning.

— Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 5.9 to 9, in the vicinity of Haleakalā Crater Road and Kula Highway, from Tuesday, March 7 through Friday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

— Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) —

Kula: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the downhill/mauka lane at 16740 Haleakalā Crater Road, on Monday, March 6, through Friday, March 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for waterline installation.