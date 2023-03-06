350 still without power from Peʻahi to Nāhiku

(9:46 a.m., March 6, 2023)

Hawaiian Electric crews are currently working on repairs to damaged electrical equipment to restore a remaining 350 customers from Peʻahi to Nāhiku on Maui. Approximately 6,900 customers from the Pukalani to Hāna area experienced the outage starting around 6:40 a.m. Company representatives say their initial report of 13,000 affected customers was incorrect.

Previous Posts:

(Update: 8:50 a.m., March 6, 2023)

Crews from Hawaiian Electric Company on Maui are working on repairs to damaged electrical equipment as they work to restore power to the remaining 6,900 customers without electricity in parts of Upcountry and East Maui. Company officials say an estimated 13,000 customers from Pukalani to Hāna experienced the outage starting at around 6:40 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023.

(Update: 7:50 a.m., March 6, 2023)

Power has been restored to parts of Makawao and Haʻikū. Crews continue to respond to a widespread outage that initially knocked out power to more than 13,000 people between Pukalani and Hāna.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

(Posted: 7 a.m., March 6, 2023)

An estimated 13,137 customers are without power in the Pukalani to Hāna area of Maui. Hawaiian Electric Company reports that crews are investigating the cause. There is currently no estimated time frame for power restoration.