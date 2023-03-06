Maui News

High Wind Watch in effect Tuesday through Friday atop Maui and Big Island summits

March 6, 2023, 11:17 AM HST
* Updated March 6, 11:18 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Haleakalā. Photo by Wendy Osher.

(Posted: 10 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2023)

A High Wind Watch will go into effect on Tuesday morning, and remain in place through Friday afternoon for the summits of the Big Island and for Haleakalā on Maui.

The National Weather Service says a broad upper level trough will move over the state, bringing a prolonged period of very strong winds for impacted areas. Winds could remain very strong through the weekend.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The forecast calls for southwest winds of 45 to 75 mph with localized gusts over 100 mph possible, according to the NWS.

A High Wind Watch for the summits means that strong and potentially damaging winds in excess of 56 mph with frequent gusts over 66 mph are expected but not yet occurring. The public is advised to be prepared for road-closures and postpone travel to the summits until conditions improve.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Third Attempt To Free Grounded Yacht At Honolua Bay Planned 2Volcano Watch Seeing Inside Mauna Loa For The First Time In Almost 40 Years 3Striking Workers Extend Picketing To Driveway Entrance Of Maui Hospital Emergency Department 413000 Customers Without Power In Pukalani To Hana Maui 5Oprah Buys 870 Acres Of Land In Kula For Nearly 6 6 Million Over Recent Months 6List Maui Lane Closures Through March 10