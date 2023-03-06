Haleakalā. Photo by Wendy Osher.

(Posted: 10 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2023)

A High Wind Watch will go into effect on Tuesday morning, and remain in place through Friday afternoon for the summits of the Big Island and for Haleakalā on Maui.

The National Weather Service says a broad upper level trough will move over the state, bringing a prolonged period of very strong winds for impacted areas. Winds could remain very strong through the weekend.

The forecast calls for southwest winds of 45 to 75 mph with localized gusts over 100 mph possible, according to the NWS.

A High Wind Watch for the summits means that strong and potentially damaging winds in excess of 56 mph with frequent gusts over 66 mph are expected but not yet occurring. The public is advised to be prepared for road-closures and postpone travel to the summits until conditions improve.