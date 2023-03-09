Maui Business

Budget bill allocates much less to the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority than requested

March 9, 2023, 10:32 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The state house of representatives, Committee on Finance passed the stateʻs budget bill on Wednesday.  House Bill 300 includes a $35 million appropriation to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority–thatʻs $40 million less than what was requested. 

HTA President and CEO, John De Fries said the lack of funding will cause significant across-the-board cuts that will impact operations, destination management and visitor education programs.

The budget bill is still making its way through the legislature and is expected to crossover to the Senate next week.

John De Fries is the New President and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority

De Fries said the the limited budget is cause for “extreme concern.” He said that in addition to programs that the HTA supports in communities markets around the world, its funds are also used to support cultural events, festivals, and sporting events.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He said the limited funds come at a time when there is an anticipated softening of the global economy with potential impacts on Hawai‘i as forecasted by the Council on Revenues and University of Hawai‘i Economic Research Organization.

“To continue our progress and implementation of our 2020-2025 Strategic Plan and Destination Management Action Plans, we requested an operating budget of $75 million for fiscal year 2023-2024 and $60 million for fiscal year 2024-2025 and beyond,” said De Fries in an email update.

“We will continue to work with our legislators to demonstrate the importance of having a well-funded, comprehensive program for destination management and visitor education to serve the people of Hawai‘i,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Two Boats Break Loose From Moorings On Maui Mariners Urged To Secure Vessels 2Maui Weather Related Outages And Road Closures 3Wind Warning Issued For Haleakala On Maui And Big Island Summits 4Maui County Condo Median Sales Price Sets All Time High At Close To 1 Million 5Maui Flood Advisory Until 10 A M 6Road Closure Kaʻahumanu Ave Due To Downed Traffic Signal