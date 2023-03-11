Pacific Whale Foundation Seeks Submissions for 2022 World Whale Film Festival. PC: courtesy.

Pacific Whale Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and inspire environmental stewardship, invites film lovers with a passion for ocean and marine wildlife conservation to attend—either online or in person—PWF’s 7thAnnual World Whale Film Festival fundraiser.

The hybrid festival kicks off June 8, 2023, in honor of World Ocean Day, with an in-person screening held at OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery—a valued PWF partner and WWFF venue sponsor.

The online component featuring all selected films available for viewing through July 31, 2023, connects a global network of film viewers, filmmakers and organizations to further necessary action to protect the ocean.

The in-person event includes dinner, cocktails and a thoughtfully curated set of films that focus on stories about ocean and wildlife conservation, environmental stewardship, Indigenous ecological knowledge, and other selections that raise awareness of major threats impacting nature and humankind. Committed to sustainability from start to finish, Hui Zero returns as WWFF’s zero-waste sponsor.

Established in 2017 by PWF’s late founder, Greg Kaufman, and his wife, PWF Documentary filmmaker Selket Kaufman, WWFF features high-caliber documentaries such as PWF’s A Voice for Whales and the Ocean Guardians series.

This flagship event raises funds for PWF Research, Education and Conservation programs, connects an expanded global network of individuals and organizations engaged in impact action, and reflects PWF’s commitment to foster awareness of ongoing threats—climate change, unsustainable tourism, marine plastic pollution, vessel collisions with marine animals and bycatch (fisheries interactions)—impacting the ocean and marine wildlife.

Film submissions for festival consideration will be accepted through April 1. Filmmakers of all skill levels are encouraged to submit films of any length, old or new, for possible inclusion in the 7th Annual WWFF. Entries will be selected based on the following criteria: originality, storytelling and technical excellence, message, overall impact, and artistic merit. PWF only recognizes ethical visual storytelling that accurately represents cultures, ecosystems, and wildlife.

General film themes explore whales, dolphins and other marine life in their natural environment, ocean conservation, marine threats and solutions, Indigenous environmental knowledge, and heroic acts of environmental stewardship. Filmmakers must guarantee the welfare of all marine wildlife and that any/all involved marine environments were respected and remained undisturbed during filming while abiding by all federal, state, and regional regulations during location shoots.

General in-person event tickets ($135) and VIP tickets ($250) include food, beverages, and full access to online screenings. VIP package I features additional perks, such as an exclusive sunset cocktail cruise with filmmakers sponsored by PWF social enterprise PacWhale Eco-Adventures, a coveted PWF swag bag, and more.

A second VIP package ($5,000) offers large groups and businesses the opportunity to support PWF’s mission as a WWFF sponsor complete with targeted media promotion, dedicated group table, food and cocktail full service, exclusive VIP cocktail cruise and more. Access to WWFF’s online component, available June 8–July 31, is $25.

Tickets for the in-person event will be available for purchase the first week of March at www.pacificwhale.org/filmfest. For more information about the 7th Annual WWFF, film submission guidelines and tickets, visit www.pacificwhale.org/filmfest or https://filmfreeway.com/WorldWhaleFilmFestival.

The deadline for film submissions is April 1, 2023.