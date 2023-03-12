The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway/S. High Street (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on S. High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Kaʻahumanu Avenue to the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club, Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on S. High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Kaʻahumanu Avenue to the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club, Wednesday, March 15 through Friday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, March 14 through Thursday, March 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 Modification): Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

Wailea: Two-lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) possible in either direction at the intersection of Okolani Drive, from Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for traffic light installation at Okolani Drive. Okolani Drive will be closed at this time. Motorists will be detoured through Kilohana Drive during work hours.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku to Kahului: Both side shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between N. High Street and Hobron Avenue, from Wednesday, March 15 through Friday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for street sweeping. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

Wailuku: Single right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction, in the vicinity of Kinipōpō Street and Aku Place, from Tuesday, March 14 through Friday, March 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

Wailuku: Single left closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between Kainani Street and Maui Lani Parkway from Tuesday, March 14 through Wednesday, March 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance of the center median.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) —

Kahului: Single lane shoulder closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A)/ Keolani Place possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Palapala Drive, from Wednesday, March 15 through Friday, March 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lane and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Makawao: Two lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) possible in either direction, between mile marker 7.5 to 8m in the vicinity of Old Haleakalā Highway and Mākena Place, from Tuesday, March 14 through Friday, March 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for raise crosswalk installations.

Pūlehu: Single lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) possible in either direction, between mile marker 11.5 to 12, in the vicinity of Ke Street and Lower Kula Road, from Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, from 8:30 a.m to 3 p.m. for raised crosswalk installations.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Waiheʻe: Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) in the northbound direction between mile marker 1 to 1.5, in the vicinity of Omilu Street and Waiheʻe Elementary School, on Monday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

— Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 5.9 to 9, in the vicinity of Haleakalā Crater Road and Kula Highway, from Tuesday, March 14 through Friday, March 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

— Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) —

Kula: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the downhill/mauka lane between mile markers 0.7 to 0.9, in the vicinity of Aolewa Place, on Monday, March 6, through Friday, March 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for waterline installation.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) possible in either direction in the vicinity of E. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, from Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

Kahului : Right lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the northbound direction, in the vicinity of E. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Papa Avenue, from Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.