One of two security checkpoint lanes at Hilo Airport is down. Passengers catching a flight Monday morning, March 13, are advised to arrive two hours prior to a 6:30 a.m. flight, and three hours prior to any other flights during the day.

Travelers should check with their airlines when ticket counters open if checking baggage.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is providing seating in the waiting area and water will be available.

Repairs are expected to be made this morning, March 13, and HDOT will update security line times and repair status throughout the day.