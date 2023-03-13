Maui News

Delays expected at Hilo Airport, repairs to security checkpoint underway

March 13, 2023, 4:44 AM HST
* Updated March 13, 4:45 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

One of two security checkpoint lanes at Hilo Airport is down. Passengers catching a flight Monday morning, March 13, are advised to arrive two hours prior to a 6:30 a.m. flight, and  three hours prior to any other flights during the day.

Travelers should check with their airlines when ticket counters open if checking baggage.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is providing seating in the waiting area and water will be available.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Repairs are expected to be made this morning, March 13, and HDOT will update security line times and repair status throughout the day.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Honoapiʻilani Highway Closed At Mile 8 5 Due To Accident 2Bicyclist Suffers Critical Life Threatening Injuries In Honoapiʻilani Crash On Maui 3Hawaiʻi Island Police Identify Driver Killed In Officer Involved Shooting 4Enough Is Enough When It Comes To Low Pay At Maui Hospitals Council Members Say 5Pukalani Cottage Fire Causes 72000 In Damage 6Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Issues Ruling On Special Permits For Overnight Camps On Ag Land