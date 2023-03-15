Gov. Green shared a video speaking about the accomplishments of which he is most proud in his first 100 days in office.

Today marks day 100 of Governor Josh Green, M.D.’s administration. Gov. Green became Hawaiʻi’s ninth governor on Dec. 5, 2022.

“When we took office, we promised to take bold action,” said Gov. Green in a news release update. “Today we share some of these actions and we hope the people of Hawaiʻi see that this is a new beginning and a new path forward for our state—and we are just getting started.”

He outlined several milestones including:

Cabinet nominations of qualified state leaders, led by Chief of Staff Brooke Wilson.

More than 70 nominations were sent for Advice and Consent with the Hawai‘i State Senate, including the Governor’s cabinet and several appointments to key boards and commissions.

On his fifth day in office, Gov. Green’s administration enacted an emergency proclamation on the floor of the State Legislature to help address homelessness by streamlining construction processes, while ensuring that iwi kūpuna and significant cultural and environmental resources are protected.

Initiated the first neighbor island kauhale (tiny home villages), Kukuiola, on Hawaiʻi island in Kealakehe on the Kona coast.

Championed legislation to decrease the cost to access government documents and pledged to have a higher standard for public documents and government transparency.

Spearheaded a proposal to create a new Climate Impact Fund. The administration is also championing the State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission to address climate change head on and protect and preserve the state’s natural resources.

Initiated a plan to address Hawai‘i’s high cost of living through the governor’s Green Affordability Plan (GAP), which aims to provide “historic tax relief” for Hawai‘i’s residents.

Proposed 147 bills during the administration’s first legislative session.

Taken executive actions on housing, homelessness, affordability, and climate change.