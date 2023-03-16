Maui Surf Forecast for March 16, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:32 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:36 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:32 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:36 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small surf will prevail for the rest of this week and into the weekend with mainly a mix of background north and south swell expected. An upward trend is possible Sunday into next week along north facing shores due to a potential short to medium period north swell arriving.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com