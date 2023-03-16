Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 16, 2023

March 16, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

                            in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 04:14 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph in the

                            evening, becoming light and variable. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:25 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming east

                            around 5 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:31 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:27 AM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf will prevail for the rest of this week and into the weekend with mainly a mix of background north and south swell expected. An upward trend is possible Sunday into next week along north facing shores due to a potential short to medium period north swell arriving. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
              					

					
