Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TODAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 04:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:25 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:31 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:27 AM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf will prevail for the rest of this week and into the weekend with mainly a mix of background north and south swell expected. An upward trend is possible Sunday into next week along north facing shores due to a potential short to medium period north swell arriving.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.