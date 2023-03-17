Maui Police Department’s 93rd Recruit Class. L to R: Gino Konohia, Sierra Perreira, Carson-Steven Higgins, Jacob Bonnell, Noah Feitosa-Leite, Calvin Dawn, Napoleon Rincon, Ainsley Sewell-Threadgold, Rekzar Sapla, Marshall-James Mindoro.

Ten new officers joined the ranks of the Maui Police Department as the graduates of the 93rd Recruit Class. A ceremony was held Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Grand Wailea – A Waldorf Astoria Resort.

During the ceremony, Recruit Rekzar Sapla was honored with the Outstanding Recruit Award. He also earned the M. Cecil Rusty Dickson Physical Fitness Award and the Neil T. Endo Outstanding Firearms Award.

Other awards presented included:

Outstanding Notebook Award and Scholastic Achievement Award: Recruit Calvin Dawn.

Sensei Shinichi Suzuki Award for Arrest and Defense Tactics: Recruit Noah Feitosa-Leite.

The new officers are Jacob Bonnell, Calvin Dawn, Noah Feitosa-Leite, Carson-Stevens Higgins, Gino Konohia, Marshall-James Mindoro, Sierra Perreira, Napoleon Rincon, Rekzar Sapla, and Ainsley Sewell-Threadgold.

The newly graduated officers will undergo four months of on-the-job field training with veteran police officers before being qualified to work alone.