Maui News

10 new officers joined the ranks of the Maui Police Department

March 17, 2023, 3:57 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Police Department’s 93rd Recruit Class. L to R: Gino Konohia, Sierra Perreira, Carson-Steven Higgins, Jacob Bonnell, Noah Feitosa-Leite, Calvin Dawn, Napoleon Rincon, Ainsley Sewell-Threadgold, Rekzar Sapla, Marshall-James Mindoro.

Ten new officers joined the ranks of the Maui Police Department as the graduates of the 93rd Recruit Class. A ceremony was held Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Grand Wailea – A Waldorf Astoria Resort. 

During the ceremony, Recruit Rekzar Sapla was honored with the Outstanding Recruit Award. He also earned the M. Cecil Rusty Dickson Physical Fitness Award and the Neil T. Endo Outstanding Firearms Award.

Other awards presented included:

  • Outstanding Notebook Award and Scholastic Achievement Award: Recruit Calvin Dawn.
  • Sensei Shinichi Suzuki Award for Arrest and Defense Tactics: Recruit Noah Feitosa-Leite.

The new officers are Jacob Bonnell, Calvin Dawn, Noah Feitosa-Leite, Carson-Stevens Higgins, Gino Konohia, Marshall-James Mindoro, Sierra Perreira, Napoleon Rincon, Rekzar Sapla, and Ainsley Sewell-Threadgold.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The newly graduated officers will undergo four months of on-the-job field training with veteran police officers before being qualified to work alone.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hawaiʻi Department Of Health Issues Red Placard To Restaurant In Paia 2Maui Police Seek Man Wanted For Alleged Burglary And Theft 3Latest Agreement Between Upw And Maui Health Goes To Vote 4Opening Of Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum Exhibit Land Sea Air Maui In Wartime 5Chopped Champion Chef Mckenna Shea Of Maui Wins With Abalone On Food Network 6Michelle L Drewyer Appointed To Fill Judicial Vacancy Created By Now Maui Mayor Bissen