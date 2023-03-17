Maui News

Deadline for ‘Imi Pono anti-vaping youth media contest is March 23

March 17, 2023, 7:05 AM HST
The deadline for ‘Imi Pono: The Greatest Challenge, which this year calls on Maui County high school and intermediate youth to develop an anti-vaping media campaign, is a week away – Thursday, March 23 – with top prizes of $1,000. 

Prize amounts have increased for the top entries in the high school (grades 9 to 12) and intermediate divisions (6 to 8) with $1,000 for first; $700 for second and $500 for third in each division. Hawaiʻi USA Federal Credit Union and the Maui Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the cash prizes.

Campaigns must include three components – a slogan, a poster/brochure and a short public service announcement video. All information used in campaigns must be cited and referenced.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on April 5.

Entry forms are available at https://bit.ly/3GIme3S. For more information, call MEO Youth Services at (808) 243-4315 or email [email protected].

The contest is the brainchild of Maui County Council Member Alice Lee and has featured the themes of COVID-19 prevention in 2021 and reimagining Maui County in its inaugural year in 2020. ‘Imi Pono means “to search for the right way.”

The ‘Imi Pono Challenge is sponsored by MEO’s Youth Services in partnership with the Maui Chamber of Commerce and Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union.

