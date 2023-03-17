Maui Brewers Festival. PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

After a three year absence, the popular Maui Brewers Festival is returning to the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion, Saturday, May 20. Early entry ‘Beer Lover’ and general admission tickets go on sale online only on Tuesday, March 21 at 10 a.m.

The popular ‘Brews & Food’ event, taking place in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion, will again showcase more than 68 craft brews from breweries in Hawai‘i and on the mainland, including many rare beers, as well as a wide variety of food offerings from more than a dozen of Maui’s chefs, caterers and other food purveyors.

This year’s live music lineup is to be announced soon. Emcee for the event is Hawai‘i News Now and HI Now personality Kainoa Carlson.

For this year’s event, there will be more than 28 breweries participating in the festival, including 11 from Hawai’i and seven participating for the first time —all carefully selected because of their commitment to making craft beer with an emphasis on quality, flavor, and locally sourced ingredients.

As in the past, all food is included in the ticket price. Attendees will enjoy food from many local restaurants and caterers, featuring both savory and sweet offerings. The event will also feature Vitali-Tea Kombucha, cold brew coffee, root beer, and other beverages.

‘Beer Lover’ tickets are $195 in advance plus applicable fees and include early entry at 2 p.m. for the rare beer tastings period until 3:30 p.m. along with a commemorative tasting glass, beer caddy lanyard, ten 4 oz tastings, food, live music and parking along with the opportunity to purchase a Crazy Shirts 2023 event t-shirt at a discounted price.

General admission tickets are $85 in advance plus applicable fees and include eight 4-oz. pours, the event’s tasting glass, food, parking, and live music. Entry is at 3:30 p.m. The event concludes at 7 p.m.

Designated driver ‘Beer Lover’ tickets for non-alcoholic beverages only are $125 and Designated Driver General Admission tickets are available for $65. Both are subject to applicable fees. Prices increase for any remaining tickets purchased on the day of the event. Scrip for additional pours will also be available for purchase on site with cash or credit/debit cards.

For updates on participating breweries and food vendors, log on to MauiArts.org which will be updated regularly.

To purchase tickets going on sale online only Tuesday, March 21 at 10 a.m., patrons may log on to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office windows are currently not open for transactions but it is accessible for inquiries only by email ([email protected]) or phone (808-242-SHOW) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Maui Brewers Festival is open to adults 21 years and over with a current valid photo ID.

Proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit the MACC’s many educational programs for students, teachers, and seniors, as well as the many free events offered to the Maui County community.

Sponsors of this event include founding presenting sponsor Maui Brewing Co., and founding supporting sponsors Island Distributing with additional support from Crazy Shirts, and Great Western Malt.