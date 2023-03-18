Keola R. Whittaker

Cades Schutte LLP law firm announced that Keola R. Whittaker has joined the firm’s Kahului office as Counsel in the Finance, Real Estate, and Corporate Department.

Qualified to practice in Hawai‘i, California, and New York, Whittaker has over 15 years of legal experience. He has represented some of the country’s largest companies in high-stakes disputes relating to corporate mergers, real estate agreements, and environmental claims, according to the announcement.

Before returning home to Hawai‘i several years ago, Whittaker worked at some of the nation’s leading law firms in New York and Los Angeles. In 2020, he moved to Maui and provided legal advice to Maui County’s Mayor, Council, and other public officials as a Deputy Corporation Counsel.

“We are excited to expand our capabilities on Maui with Keola’s arrival,” said Rick Kiefer, resident partner of the Kahului office and Chair of the Firm’s Finance, Real Estate, and Corporate Department. “Keola’s deep experience in litigation, spanning from intellectual property to telecommunications and the environment, paired with his expertise in government affairs and agreements as Deputy Corporation Counsel, is expected to strengthen our existing practice both on Maui and throughout the state.”

Cades Schutte’s Kahului office was established in 2013.

The team frequently handles complex real estate matters, including developments, land use, zoning, and entitlement issues, and real estate transactions and disputes.

In addition to the Kahului office, Cades Schutte has a main office in Honolulu and offices in Kona, Līhu‘e, and Waimea.