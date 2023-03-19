Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 19, 2023

March 19, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
4-6
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:56 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            southwest after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:10 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:01 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            northeast around 10 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 08:18 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 01:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A north-northwest swell will build today and tonight, before peaking early Monday. This is expected to produce small to moderate surf along most north facing shores from later today and tonight through Monday night. This swell will gradually lower, and swing around from a north-northeast direction by Tuesday. A mix of small north- northwest and northwest swells will likely maintain modest surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Wednesday through Friday. As the trade winds strengthen near and upstream of the islands from late Tuesday through mid-week, expect choppy surf to increase along most east facing shores. Finally, a small, long-period south swell arriving Monday will build through Tuesday, and produce small to moderate surf along most south facing shores. This south swell will gradually lower from Wednesday into Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE less than 5mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with SE winds 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
