Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 6-8 6-8 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:56 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:10 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:01 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 08:18 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A north-northwest swell will build today and tonight, before peaking early Monday. This is expected to produce small to moderate surf along most north facing shores from later today and tonight through Monday night. This swell will gradually lower, and swing around from a north-northeast direction by Tuesday. A mix of small north- northwest and northwest swells will likely maintain modest surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Wednesday through Friday. As the trade winds strengthen near and upstream of the islands from late Tuesday through mid-week, expect choppy surf to increase along most east facing shores. Finally, a small, long-period south swell arriving Monday will build through Tuesday, and produce small to moderate surf along most south facing shores. This south swell will gradually lower from Wednesday into Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE less than 5mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with SE winds 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph.