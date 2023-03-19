Maui Surf Forecast for March 19, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:30 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:29 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A north-northwest swell will build today and tonight, before peaking early Monday. This is expected to produce small to moderate surf along most north facing shores from later today and tonight through Monday night. This swell will gradually lower, and swing around from a north-northeast direction by Tuesday. A mix of small north- northwest and northwest swells will likely maintain modest surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Wednesday through Friday. As the trade winds strengthen near and upstream of the islands from late Tuesday through mid-week, expect choppy surf to increase along most east facing shores. Finally, a small, long-period south swell arriving Monday will build through Tuesday, and produce small to moderate surf along most south facing shores. This south swell will gradually lower from Wednesday into Thursday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE less than 5mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with SE winds 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com