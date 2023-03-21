ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay shark signs and beach (File Dec. 13, 2022). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources took down shark warning signs on Monday at ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay on Hawai‘i Island, following an apparent shark bite incident over the weekend.

A 62-year-old Utah man was swimming approximately 200 yards offshore on Sunday when a shark reportedly bit his left hand. While trying to fight off the shark, he felt another bite behind his left knee, according to a DLNR news release.

After calling out for help, a nearby vessel took him to shore, where personnel with the Hawai‘i County Fire Department met him and took him to North Hawai‘i Community Hospital.

DLNR reports that under established protocols, it does not release victims’ names, extent of injuries, or medical condition.

“Shark Sighted” signs were posted at the beach following the incident, and the beach remained closed for the remainder of Sunday. No sharks were spotted during an HFD helicopter flyover Monday and the signs were removed, according to state officials.

