Maui News

Maui Fire Department warns public of phone scam alert

March 24, 2023, 11:58 AM HST
The Maui Fire Department has been advised that residents have been receiving phone calls soliciting donations to support Maui firefighters and paramedics.

The Maui Fire Department confirmed today that these phone calls are unauthorized, and that donations are NOT being solicited.

If any member of the public receives a call of this nature, they are advised not to offer any personal financial information. Reports can be filed with the Maui Police Department.

