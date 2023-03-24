Maui Surf Forecast for March 24, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:25 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:38 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:24 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:39 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A mix of small, medium period northwest swells will keep some small surf rolling into north and west facing shores through Saturday. A small longer period northwest swell will build on Sunday, giving a more noticeable boost to north shore surf Sunday night and Monday. This swell will then lower Tuesday with only small surf expected Wednesday. A new medium period northwest swell could give a slight boost to north and west shore surf late next week.
Surf along east facing shores will hold steady today and tonight, with a slight boost expected over the weekend as trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands. East shore surf will then change little through the middle of next week, remainging at below normal levels. A long period northeast swell could give east shore surf a more noticeable boost late next week.
Only background south swell energy is expected through late next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com