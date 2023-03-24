Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:57 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:46 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 03:42 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:20 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A mix of small, medium period northwest swells will keep some small surf rolling into north and west facing shores through Saturday. A small longer period northwest swell will build on Sunday, giving a more noticeable boost to north shore surf Sunday night and Monday. This swell will then lower Tuesday with only small surf expected Wednesday. A new medium period northwest swell could give a slight boost to north and west shore surf late next week.

Surf along east facing shores will hold steady today and tonight, with a slight boost expected over the weekend as trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands. East shore surf will then change little through the middle of next week, remainging at below normal levels. A long period northeast swell could give east shore surf a more noticeable boost late next week.

Only background south swell energy is expected through late next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.