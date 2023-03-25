Maui Arts & Entertainment

Easter Scramble and Bunny Photos at QKC

March 25, 2023, 12:00 PM HST
The Queen Kaʻahumanu Center hosts an Easter Scramble celebration on April 1, and Photos with the Easter Bunny from April 1-8, 2023.

Keiki under 13 years old can sign-up at 12 p.m. for the Easter Scramble which runs from 1-2 p.m. Kids will be split into various age groups and take turns gathering as many eggs as they can.

Keiki can also enjoy balloon twisting and face painting by Cirque Jolie, prizes including Easter Bunny photo packages with digital, printed, and a framed photo, and the first 100 keiki to arrive will also receive a special Easter goodie bag. 

The Easter Bunny will also be bouncing around from April 1-8 during mall hours for photos. The public is invited to visit for a photo and create lasting memories with family and friends.

For more information about the Easter Scramble event and photos with the Easter Bunny, visit www.queenkaahumanucenter.com

Comments

