Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:44 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 06:32 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:07 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium period northwest swell (310 degree) is expected to arrive this afternoon and provide a boost in surf along north and west-facing shores through Monday. This swell will slowly decline late Monday and be gone by Wednesday. A series of smaller northwest to north swells are expected to pass through during the second half of the week. Surf along east-facing shores will experience a minor boost today as trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands. Although trades will slightly weaken over the state early in the week, a persistent moderate trade fetch upstream of the area should result in a continued east shore, short period wind wave chop through the week. Other than very small early to mid week bumps along southwest and southeast exposures from low period energy moving in from the Southern Hemisphere and within the trade belt, respectively, surf along many south-facing shores will remain small. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
