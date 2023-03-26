Loretta Webby, who has driven for MEO for two decades, was named Driver of the Year.

Maui Economic Opportunity named Loretta Webby its Driver of the Year. Web who has been working with MEO Transportation for 20 years, was selected for her spotless record on the road for the last nine years and exceptional customer service, according to organization leaders.

The announcement was made by Carol Davis of Atlas Insurance, which sponsors the cash award and plaque, during MEO’s General Staff and Annual Recognition Awards in-person and Zoom gathering Feb. 24. MEO staff filled the classrooms for the gathering.

Other drivers were recognized for their cumulative accident-free driving records and received bonuses in MEO’s Cash for No Crash program for 2022.

In presenting the award to Webby, CEO Debbie Cabebe noted that riders “frequently express their joy knowing that this driver will be the one to get them safely to and from their destination.” In addition, she is willing to pick up runs even if it means working beyond her schedule, according to MEO leaders.

Her “integrity and commitment to personal excellence are exemplified in her work ethic,” said Cabebe about Webby, who joined MEO in October 2004. “This individual consistently provides care, compassion and courtesy to all.”

Webby also has helped MEO find needed drivers. MEO runs a training program for prospective drivers to obtain their Commercial Driver’s License. Drivers are paid during the training period and offered jobs with MEO after receiving their CDL.

“We thank Atlas Insurance for helping MEO celebrate Loretta and all our drivers for their safe driving records,” she said. “Safety for clients, many of whom are persons with disabilities or kupuna, and our drivers is a major priority and one we take very seriously.”

The 58-year-old Community Action Partnership nonprofit agency runs the Maui Bus ADA paratransit service through a contract with Maui County and operates human services transportation, providing rides for seniors, persons with disabilities, youth and residents in rural areas throughout Maui County.

Nick Saladino addresses MEO staff after being named Employee of the Month on Feb. 24.

Also at the gathering, Nick Saladino, housing/energy specialist, was honored as the Employee of the Month.

As the Weatherization Assistance Program expert, he goes into homes and performs energy audits to help residents save on their energy bills and assists them in obtaining energy-efficient appliances, such as CFL light bulbs, solar water heaters and energy efficient refrigerators, at no cost.

Marjorey Vale, Saladino’s nominator said, “Uncle is the one who showed me almost everything about the department.”

“I can see and feel his sincerity in helping his clients,” she said. “He is nice and respectful to them.”

This is Saladino’s second Employee of the Month honor. A former client of MEO, he joined the nonprofit agency in November 2017.

For being named Employee of the Month for January, Saladino received an extra vacation day and a $150 check. Vale earned $50 for the nomination.