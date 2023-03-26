Khloella’s Garden is a new furniture and interior design shop in Lahaina. PC: Courtesy

Khloella’s Garden, an outdoor furniture and decor shop in Lahaina, will launch with a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 31 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1.

Located in the Lahaina Gateway shopping center next to Ross, the shop will offer artisan goods, along with free entertainment, pupus and giveaways during the celebration, according to a news release.

A portion of proceeds from the store’s inaugural weekend will be donated to Maui Humane Society.

”I hope to bring products to Maui that complement the island lifestyle and help residents create a comfortable home space that reflects their own unique decorating style,” shop owner, Karri Ayasanonda, said in a news release. “With few furniture stores available on the island of Maui, it is often difficult to find unique furniture pieces and decor. We are confident Khloella’s Garden has that special something you’ve been looking for to add charm and functionality to your space.”

Khloella’s Garden will offer a unique assortment of products to “enhance relaxation” and make your home an enjoyable place for you and your pup. The shop will feature outdoor furniture, wall decor, rugs, pillows, candles, lamps, table-top fireplaces, serving ware, tableware, gifts, locally-made items, dog bowls, beds and gifts.

Visit www.KhloellasGarden.com for additional store and product information.