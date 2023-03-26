Maui Business

New outdoor furniture, decor shop grand opening slated March 31, April 1 in Lahaina

March 26, 2023, 7:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Khloella’s Garden is a new furniture and interior design shop in Lahaina. PC: Courtesy

Khloella’s Garden, an outdoor furniture and decor shop in Lahaina, will launch with a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 31 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1.

Located in the Lahaina Gateway shopping center next to Ross, the shop will offer artisan goods, along with free entertainment, pupus and giveaways during the celebration, according to a news release.

A portion of proceeds from the store’s inaugural weekend will be donated to Maui Humane Society.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

”I hope to bring products to Maui that complement the island lifestyle and help residents create a comfortable home space that reflects their own unique decorating style,” shop owner, Karri Ayasanonda, said in a news release.  “With few furniture stores available on the island of Maui, it is often difficult to find unique furniture pieces and decor. We are confident Khloella’s Garden has that special something you’ve been looking for to add charm and functionality to your space.” 

Khloella’s Garden will offer a unique assortment of products to “enhance relaxation” and make your home an enjoyable place for you and your pup. The shop will feature outdoor furniture, wall decor, rugs, pillows, candles, lamps, table-top fireplaces, serving ware, tableware, gifts, locally-made items, dog bowls, beds and gifts.

Visit www.KhloellasGarden.com for additional store and product information.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Wailuku Restaurant Reopens Under Yellow Conditional Pass Placard 2Haʻiku House Fire Destroys Two Story Home Family Of Four Displaced 3Schedule Class Of 2023 High School Graduations For Public Schools In Maui County 4More Than 100 Attend Kula Meeting On Water Issues Axis Deer And Traffic Safety 5Mayor Bissen Presents Fy 2024 Budget Proposal 6Maui Fire Department Warns Public Of Phone Scam Alert