Louis Vuitton Unveils Newly Renovated Store at The Shops at Wailea

Louis Vuitton unveiled its newly renovated store at The Shops at Wailea, Friday following a Hawaiian blessing ceremony.

The newly revamped space incorporates innovative materials and architectural design, showcasing Louis Vuitton’s heritage and craftsmanship.

“The Louis Vuitton store is one of our most beautiful works yet as it embodies a design that is inspired from elements of Hawaiian motifs and culture,” said Diana Whitt, general manager and vice president property management of The Festival Companies. “As with the goal of our Center-wide revitalization, Louis Vuitton shares our commitment to delivering new and exciting guest experiences while celebrating a Hawaiian sense of place.”

The store’s reimagining features a fully redesigned interior with specially curated artwork that punctuates the store’s updated look. A commissioned frieze of Hawaiian florals accents the walls, alongside pieces from local artists Mike Tyau, Jerome Tham Vo My and Taylor Binda.

The transformed space offers an array of the brand’s metiérs, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel and accessories, fragrances, watches and fine jewelry, high-end leather goods, shoes, travel bags and luggage collection.

Also on display are exclusive pieces from Louis Vuitton’s exceptional Objets Nomades collection, inspired by travel and design. Limited-edition collectibles include furniture and décor created as a collaboration between Louis Vuitton expert artisans and globally renowned designers.

Among the selections featured at The Shops at Wailea store are the Aguacate, a dynamic modular leather artwork by the Campana Brothers, and the Totem Lumineux, a playfully enlarged floor lamp made of Murano glass and marble, by Studio Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton, located on the “Upper Mountain” luxury level at The Shops at Wailea, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.