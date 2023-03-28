













Hawaiʻi workforce development nonprofit ClimbHI partnered with dozens of Maui businesses and organizations to host its Leadership, Exploration, Inspiration (LEI) program on Maui today. The free daylong program was held at the Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui, with participation from all major hotels in the Wailea-Mākena area, providing exposure to a variety of careers.

More than 130 high school and college students from across Maui and Molokaʻi participated in a fast-paced schedule of activities, which included on-site visits to the Fairmont Kea Lani, Four Seasons Resort Maui, Wailea Beach Resort, Hotel Wailea, Relais & Châteaux, the Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Destination Residences Hawai‘i, Wailea Beach Resort, Residence Inn Maui Wailea, and AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea.

“When students have an opportunity to connect with a wide range of leaders, ask questions and gain perspective into the hospitality industry, they develop a greater understanding of the diverse career paths that are achievable,” said Michael Pye, Regional Vice President, Fairmont Hawaiʻi and General Manager, Fairmont Kea Lani. “We are honored to have hosted ClimbHI’s LEI event this year, serving as a conduit for connection between our industry and students, inspiring a new generation of leaders in Hawai‘i.”

The Maui LEI program kicks off a series of statewide LEI events, including:

LEI O‘ahu on April 11 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center,

LEI Kaua‘i on April 14 at the Sheraton Kauai Resort, and

LEI Hawai‘i Island from April 18-19 at The Westin Hāpuna Beach Resort.

More than 800 students statewide are expected to participate in the LEI program’s 11th year.

Students attended a luncheon with Maui County Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr. and industry leaders. They also participated in discussions on topics such as resident sentiment, the importance of the hospitality industry, and Hawaiʻi’s cultural values.

Students networked with leaders from over 30 businesses and organizations during an afternoon career fair.

In addition to hotel participation, major partners included Maui County, the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, Kamehameha Schools, and Polynesian Adventure Tours. University of Hawaiʻi Maui College students also earned credit for helping plan and lead the event.

“LEI is a win-win for students and for local businesses and organizations. These events create opportunities to build valuable connections in the hospitality industry and beyond,” said ClimbHI President Julie Morikawa.

Hawai‘i businesses and organizations are encouraged to learn more about the annual statewide LEI events by emailing [email protected]

In addition, ClimbHI is inviting businesses, associations and nonprofit organizations to sign up for the ClimbHI Bridge online portal. This free portal provides opportunities to connect with students and teachers, including guest speaking, career fair participation, mentorships, and much more.