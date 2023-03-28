Maui News

Registration open for PALS Program Summer 2023 session

March 28, 2023, 1:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui PALS Program. PC: program brochure

Online registration for the County of Maui PALS Program Summer 2023 session will begin on April 1 and continue until April 15.

The program, which offers social, cultural, educational and recreational activities, is open to children ages 5 to 12.

The PALS Program will be held from June 7 to July 28. Locations are to be determined.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information or to register for the Summer 2023 session, go to www.mauicounty.gov/589/PALS-Program.

For questions, call the Department of Parks and Recreation PALS office at 808-270-7404.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Volcano Watch Peles Hair A Beautiful Hazard On Hawaiʻi Island 2Magnitude 4 1 Earthquake On Hawaiʻi Island Preceded By Two 3 Quakes 3Kihei Community Association President Hopes To Overcome Funding Road Blocks 4Edith Kanakaʻole Quarter Released Into Circulation 5List Maui Lane Closures Through March 31 65 Planets Party In The Western Sky This Week