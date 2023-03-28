Maui PALS Program. PC: program brochure

Online registration for the County of Maui PALS Program Summer 2023 session will begin on April 1 and continue until April 15.

The program, which offers social, cultural, educational and recreational activities, is open to children ages 5 to 12.

The PALS Program will be held from June 7 to July 28. Locations are to be determined.

For more information or to register for the Summer 2023 session, go to www.mauicounty.gov/589/PALS-Program.

For questions, call the Department of Parks and Recreation PALS office at 808-270-7404.