Maui News

Schatz urges Navy Secretary to stay on track with Red Hill defeuling timeline

March 28, 2023, 12:34 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) pressed Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro during a Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee hearing today, calling on the Navy to stay on track with the defueling timeline for Red Hill.

Sen. Schatz also secured a commitment for the Navy to working with state and local partners to help impacted residents get the health care they need.

Del Toro responded to questioning saying the Navy is “very much on track” for defueling Red Hill. According to his testimony, the Navy has submitted its closure plan for Red Hill.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Schatz sked Del Toro for a commitment to ensure the health care aspect and environmental remediation are addressed.

“Senator, you’ve always had my commitment on that subject, and you will continue to have my commitment on that subject – working with the Office of the Secretary of Defense and DHA in particular to ensure that servicemembers and also the people of Hawai‘i have the services they need from a health care perspective moving forward,” said Sec. Del Toro.

Video of Senator Schatz’s exchange with Secretary Del Toro is posted above.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Volcano Watch Peles Hair A Beautiful Hazard On Hawaiʻi Island 2Magnitude 4 1 Earthquake On Hawaiʻi Island Preceded By Two 3 Quakes 3Kihei Community Association President Hopes To Overcome Funding Road Blocks 4Edith Kanakaʻole Quarter Released Into Circulation 5List Maui Lane Closures Through March 31 65 Planets Party In The Western Sky This Week