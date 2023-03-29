Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 1-3 2-4 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 01:42 PM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 11:42 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:10 AM HST. High 0.6 feet 11:28 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 04:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected through the middle of next week. A small pulse from the northwest (320 degrees) will build late this afternoon and tonight, peak Thursday and Thursday night, then slowly decline through Saturday. North shore surf will be nearly flat Sunday through the middle of next week.

Fresh trades upstream of the state will continue to produce near seasonal surf along east facing shores during the next 7 days. Small background energy from the southwest, south and southeast will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores for the foreseeable future.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.