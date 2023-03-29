Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 29, 2023

March 29, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 01:42 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 11:42 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 08:10 AM HST.




High 0.6 feet 11:28 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 04:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:20 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected through the middle of next week. A small pulse from the northwest (320 degrees) will build late this afternoon and tonight, peak Thursday and Thursday night, then slowly decline through Saturday. North shore surf will be nearly flat Sunday through the middle of next week. 


Fresh trades upstream of the state will continue to produce near seasonal surf along east facing shores during the next 7 days. Small background energy from the southwest, south and southeast will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores for the foreseeable future. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Volcano Watch Peles Hair A Beautiful Hazard On Hawaiʻi Island      25 Planets Party In The Western Sky This Week      333 Swimmers Accused Of Aggressively Pursuing A Dolphin Pod On Hawaiʻi Island      4Edith Kanakaʻole Quarter Released Into Circulation      5Magnitude 4 1 Earthquake On Hawaiʻi Island Preceded By Two 3 Quakes      6Kihei Community Association President Hopes To Overcome Funding Road Blocks