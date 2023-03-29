Maui Surf Forecast for March 29, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:21 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:20 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
Swell Summary
No significant swells are expected through the middle of next week. A small pulse from the northwest (320 degrees) will build late this afternoon and tonight, peak Thursday and Thursday night, then slowly decline through Saturday. North shore surf will be nearly flat Sunday through the middle of next week.
Fresh trades upstream of the state will continue to produce near seasonal surf along east facing shores during the next 7 days. Small background energy from the southwest, south and southeast will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores for the foreseeable future.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com