Two Spring College Fairs planned on Maui, April 4
The Hawaiʻi Association of College Admissions Counselors hosts two spring college fairs on Maui on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
The fairs will take place at the following times and locations:
- Maui High School, 9:45 to 11:45 a.m.
- King Kekaulike, 5 to 7 p.m.
All fairs are free and open to the public, but advanced registration at www.strivefair.com is required.
For a list of colleges planning to attend, visit go.hawaiiacac.org/college-fairs.
