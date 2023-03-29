Listen to this Article 1 minute

The Hawaiʻi Association of College Admissions Counselors hosts two spring college fairs on Maui on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

The fairs will take place at the following times and locations:

Maui High School, 9:45 to 11:45 a.m.

King Kekaulike, 5 to 7 p.m.

All fairs are free and open to the public, but advanced registration at www.strivefair.com is required.

For a list of colleges planning to attend, visit go.hawaiiacac.org/college-fairs.