Maui Surf Forecast for March 30, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph, increasing to
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:20 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:19 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small pulse from the northwest (320 degrees) will build this morning, peak this afternoon into tonight, then slowly decline through Saturday. A small northeast swell is expected to fill in Friday into Saturday and decline on Sunday. Otherwise, very little energy is expected from the North Pacific through late next week.
Fresh trades upstream of the state will continue to produce small surf along east facing shores during the next 7 days. Small background energy from the southwest, south and southeast will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores for the foreseeable future.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
