Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 30, 2023

March 30, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

                            around 15 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 08:10 AM HST.




High 0.6 feet 11:28 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 04:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:20 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 12:17 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:33 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 12:03 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:19 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small pulse from the northwest (320 degrees) will build this morning, peak this afternoon into tonight, then slowly decline through Saturday. A small northeast swell is expected to fill in Friday into Saturday and decline on Sunday. Otherwise, very little energy is expected from the North Pacific through late next week. 


Fresh trades upstream of the state will continue to produce small surf along east facing shores during the next 7 days. Small background energy from the southwest, south and southeast will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores for the foreseeable future. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    133 Swimmers Accused Of Aggressively Pursuing A Dolphin Pod On Hawaiʻi Island      2Surveillance Alleged Theft Of Onewheel Valued At 2200 From Hi Tech In Paʻia      3Maui Entertainment Arts Community March 30 April 5      45 Planets Party In The Western Sky This Week      5Maui Waena Intermediate Takes Home 12 Awards At National Media Contest      6Volcano Watch Peles Hair A Beautiful Hazard On Hawaiʻi Island