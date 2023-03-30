Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:10 AM HST. High 0.6 feet 11:28 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 04:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:17 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:33 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 12:03 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small pulse from the northwest (320 degrees) will build this morning, peak this afternoon into tonight, then slowly decline through Saturday. A small northeast swell is expected to fill in Friday into Saturday and decline on Sunday. Otherwise, very little energy is expected from the North Pacific through late next week.

Fresh trades upstream of the state will continue to produce small surf along east facing shores during the next 7 days. Small background energy from the southwest, south and southeast will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores for the foreseeable future.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.