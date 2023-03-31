Maui News

2023 Maui Maraton to utilize collapsible, reusable cups

March 31, 2023, 1:54 PM HST
Maui Marathon. Photo: file County of Maui (9.20.15). Foreground – cups

The 53rd annual Maui Marathon, the longest consecutively held running event in the state of Hawaiʻi, is just three weeks away. 

Thousands of runners, walkers and wheelchair racers from around the world have participated in the marathon, marathon relay, half marathon, 10k run/walk, 5k run/walk, over the years for its views, uplifting community and competitive environment. 

In a new effort to reduce waste, the Maui Marathon will be using the HydraPak SpeedCupTM instead of paper/wax cups at all of the aid stations. Organizers say, “together, participants and organizers can work to prevent single-use cups from filling our landfills or littering the roads and trails.”

“Our event goes through roughly 20,000 paper drinking cups a year. We are committed to do our part being environmentally responsible to protect our beautiful island however we can, and this is a step in the right direction,” said Jim Lynch, Race Director in an event news release. “For this cupless approach to be successful, it will take the cooperation and patience of all runners to use their provided speed cup or other hydration vessel of their choice. Paper cups are not an option.”

The 26.2-mile course starts at 5 a.m. on April 23 at the Sugar Mill in Kahului and traverses over the “Pali,” finishing at the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel. 

The half marathon starts at 5:30 a.m. in front of the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel for a down-and-back route, with the 10k to follow at 5:45 a.m. and the 5k at 5:55 a.m. at the same start/finish area. 

There will be packet pickups for Maui Marathon events on Friday, April 21 from 12 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel in the Kanahele Room. 

Packets include a t-shirt, bag, HydraPak SpeedCup, and race bib with timing chip attached. 

For more information about the Maui Marathon and to register for a race, go to MauiMarathon.com

