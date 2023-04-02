Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:30 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:00 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Numerous showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:44 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:24 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 07:40 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Corrected surf heights for Oahu east facing shores today.

No significant swells expected through the week. A small northwest (320 degrees) swell will be on the decline today, but additional small northwest pulses are possible Monday and midweek. With trade winds returning upstream, expect the trade winds swell to produce choppy surf conditions along east facing shores. Small background energy from a variety of southerly directions will maintain small surf along south facing shores.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds 5-10mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.