Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 02, 2023

April 2, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:30 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Numerous showers and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:44 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 01:24 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 07:40 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 01:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:17 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









Swell Summary



Corrected surf heights for Oahu east facing shores today.


No significant swells expected through the week. A small northwest (320 degrees) swell will be on the decline today, but additional small northwest pulses are possible Monday and midweek. With trade winds returning upstream, expect the trade winds swell to produce choppy surf conditions along east facing shores. Small background energy from a variety of southerly directions will maintain small surf along south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
