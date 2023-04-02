Maui Surf Forecast for April 02, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:18 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Numerous showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:17 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Corrected surf heights for Oahu east facing shores today.
No significant swells expected through the week. A small northwest (320 degrees) swell will be on the decline today, but additional small northwest pulses are possible Monday and midweek. With trade winds returning upstream, expect the trade winds swell to produce choppy surf conditions along east facing shores. Small background energy from a variety of southerly directions will maintain small surf along south facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com