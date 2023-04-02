Maui Food and Dining

Maui’s Grand Wailea hosts Beachside Brunch at ʻIkena

April 2, 2023, 9:33 AM HST
Grand Wailea, ʻIkena. PC: Grand Wailea

Grand Wailea will host an Easter Brunch at their signature indoor-outdoor dining venue, ‘Ikena, on Sunday, April 9. 

Offering expansive views of sea and sky from every table, ‘Ikena immerses guests in the natural sights and sounds of Maui, all while enjoying the outdoor terrace and a spacious interior featuring sweeping chandelier lanterns and a custom-screen frieze.

The 40-acre resort set on Wailea Beach will offer a prix-fixe Easter Brunch featuring menu highlights such as Dashi Poached Kauaʻi Prawns, Beet Cured Smoked Salmon, Steamed Kampachi, and sweet treats such as a housemade Ube Waffle Station and Poi Mochi Donuts.

Guests can also feast on additional selections from a seafood table, a carving station, made-to-order omelets, and a variety of desserts. Reservations are $165 per person.

