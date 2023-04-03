Maui County is seeking input on people’s parking experience in Wailuku, Lahaina and at South Maui beach parks. To participate in online surveys, visit www.parkmaui.com. County of Maui photo.

The public is invited to provide feedback on pay station equipment that will be installed in parking areas in Wailuku town at an open house on Thursday, April 6 for the County of Maui’s Park Maui service.

The open house will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Lobby of Kalana O Maui, the County Building in Wailuku.

Those attending can test the pay station equipment to be installed at some Maui beach parks and towns, and sign up to receive notifications about employee parking permits in the towns of Wailuku and Lahaina.

Under the proposal, which is subject to Maui County Council approval, employees in these towns will be able to apply for affordable employee permits that would allow them to park in designated off-street parking locations during their work shifts.

Under the proposal, Maui County residents could register to receive free parking at Maui parks and beaches and non-residents would have the option to pre-purchase weekly or discounted monthly beach parking passes.

Park Maui, which is designed to minimize congestion and overcrowding at popular destinations, while also protecting sensitive resources, will be implemented in phases. A pilot phase will begin this summer with new parking procedures and equipment at Ulua/Mōkapu Beach Park in Wailea, Kamaʻole Beach Parks in Kīhei and areas in the towns of Lahaina and Wailuku.

For more information on Park Maui and to be notified when registration will begin for free beach parking for Maui County residents and for beach parking passes for non-Maui County residents, go to www.PARKMAUI.com.