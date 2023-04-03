Lahela Lee Park 2022 Falsetto Contest Champion

Lahela Park, the first champion of the Hulu Lindsay Leo Haʻihaʻi contest held at the Celebration of the Arts at the Ritz Carlton, will perform a farewell concert at the Westin Maui Resort and Spa, at the exclusive Lanai venue this Friday night, April 7, from 9-11 p.m.

The concert is free and open to guests of the Westin Kāʻanapali Resort and Spa. All others may call Ahumanu Music to be placed on a guest list for entry.

Lahela hails from Hāna, Maui and has become a beloved performer in the Hawaiian music scene.

She will be previewing new music for an upcoming single release, during the concert.

The concert is sponsored by Ahumanu Music, a leading supporter and producer of women performing in the Hawaiian music industry. They are proud to support Lahela’s work and are excited to showcase her talent at such a special venue.

“We are honored to have Lahela perform at this event, and we know that her fans will be thrilled to see her in action,” said a spokesperson for Ahumanu Productions. “This concert is a celebration of Lahela’s incredible talent and her contributions to the Hawaiian music scene and is just the beginning of what can be a very exciting future for her in the Hawaiian music industry.”

Fans and music lovers alike are invited to attend the event. For more information on the event, visit Ahumanu Music on Facebook and Instagram. To be placed on the guest list for entry, call Ahumanu Music Co. at 808-280-5207 or email [email protected]