Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 07:40 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 07:19 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:43 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:55 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:01 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores is on the rise due to easterly trade winds returning, which will continue into the second half of the week. Elsewhere, mainly small background swells from the south and northwest are expected. The exception will be for north facing shores exposed to trade wind energy wrapping in, which could generate some small surf for the typical standout locations this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with ESE winds 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.