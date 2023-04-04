Maui News

Evening budget meeting scheduled for Thursday in Hāna

April 4, 2023, 12:47 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Maui Council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will receive testimony on the fiscal year 2024 budget on Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m. at Hāna High and Elementary School Cafeteria.

Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura made the announcement saying, “The committee looks forward to hearing East Maui’s priorities for the county budget. Community engagement is a top priority for the council’s budget session, and we want everyone to have a voice in the decision-making process.”

Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr.’s first proposed budget was submitted to the council March 24. Those living in the Hāna residency area are invited to provide feedback on their budget priorities for the county’s fiscal year that begins July 1.

Written testimony may be submitted through eComment ONLINE. Oral testimony will be accepted at all meetings, both in person and via video conference.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To participate in a survey on how the budget should be prioritized, visit the following LINK. The survey will be available for completion until April 19.

More information is available HERE, or contact 808-270-7838.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Honoapiʻilani Highway Closed Due To A Motor Vehicle Accident At Olowalu 2Traffic Fatality Pedestrian Dies Struck By Vehicle On Honoapiʻilani Highway In Olowalu 3Finding Of No Significant Impact For Puʻunene Ave Road Widening And Improvement Project 4Countys Park Maui To Hold Wailuku Open House On April 6 5Bill Seeks A Carrying Capacity Study For Makena State Park Due To Increased Visitors 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending Apr 02 2023