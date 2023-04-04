The Maui Council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will receive testimony on the fiscal year 2024 budget on Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m. at Hāna High and Elementary School Cafeteria.

Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura made the announcement saying, “The committee looks forward to hearing East Maui’s priorities for the county budget. Community engagement is a top priority for the council’s budget session, and we want everyone to have a voice in the decision-making process.”

Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr.’s first proposed budget was submitted to the council March 24. Those living in the Hāna residency area are invited to provide feedback on their budget priorities for the county’s fiscal year that begins July 1.

Written testimony may be submitted through eComment ONLINE. Oral testimony will be accepted at all meetings, both in person and via video conference.

To participate in a survey on how the budget should be prioritized, visit the following LINK. The survey will be available for completion until April 19.

More information is available HERE, or contact 808-270-7838.