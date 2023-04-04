Maui News

Traffic fatality: Pedestrian dies, struck by vehicle on Honoapiʻilani Highway in Olowalu

April 4, 2023, 8:43 AM HST
* Updated April 4, 8:53 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A 42-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Olowalu Monday night.

The incident was reported at around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, on the Honoapiʻilani Highway (30) in the area of Mile 13.9 in Olowalu. 

Preliminary investigation reveals that the female pedestrian was walking southwest across Honoapiʻilani Highway, outside of a marked crosswalk, when a silver 2005 Toyota Tacoma, traveling southeast on Honoapiʻilani Highway, collided into the pedestrian, police said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a result of this collision, the pedestrian, known to frequent the Lahaina area, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

A 66-year-old man driving the Toyota and a 65-year-old woman who was a passenger, both from Lahaina, did not report any injuries.

Police say the investigation reveals that:

  • The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk when she was struck.
  • The operator and passenger of the Toyota were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.
  • The airbags did not deploy in the vehicle.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation, MPD Traffic Division investigators say they do not suspect that speed, alcohol, or drugs were contributing factors to this crash.      

This was Maui County’s second traffic fatality of 2023, compared to eight at the same time last year.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Honoapiʻilani Highway Closed Due To A Motor Vehicle Accident At Olowalu 2Finding Of No Significant Impact For Puʻunene Ave Road Widening And Improvement Project 3Countys Park Maui To Hold Wailuku Open House On April 6 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending Apr 02 2023 5List Maui Lane Closures Through April 7 6Bill Seeks A Carrying Capacity Study For Makena State Park Due To Increased Visitors