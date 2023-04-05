Malia Bohlin, Aloha House Development Director, with Starbucks partners from stores across Maui.

Aloha House was selected to receive a $2,000 grant from The Starbucks Foundation’s Neighborhood Grants program. This grant award was awarded, thanks to nominations from local Starbucks partners (employees) who recognized Aloha House’s work helping people with substance use and mental health issues on Maui.

Since 2019, more than 8,000 organizations in the United States and Canada have been awarded grants, amounting to more than $12.5 million.

“We’re pleased that Aloha House was nominated for this award by Starbucks staff members. Unfortunately, substance use and mental health issues reach all facets of our community, but we are glad to be recognized as part of the solution,” said Jud Cunningham, CEO of Aloha House “These funds will help us provide treatment for those in need.”

The Starbucks Foundation’s Neighborhood Grants program supports grassroots, community-led nonprofit organizations through investments in the form of grants. Neighborhood Grants also help build sustained local impact and inspire increased partner (employee) engagement with nonprofit organizations that work in their communities.

“Our partners (employees) know their communities best, and have shared great insights about the organizations helping to uplift others in their neighborhoods, from addressing homelessness and fighting hunger to supporting youth and families,” said Alicia Vermaele, executive director of The Starbucks Foundation. “Through our latest round of Neighborhood Grants, we’re proud to support local organizations nominated by Starbucks partners who make our communities stronger.”

Aloha House has been delivering critical services to those with substance use disorder since 1977, and the agency now provides residential treatment, a sober living program, outpatient services, detox services, and mental health counseling and therapy, serving approximately 6,000 clients per year.