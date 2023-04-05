Maui recorded another pedestrian fatality, this time as the result of a motor vehicle collision that occurred on Puʻunēnē Avenue in Kahului Tuesday night.

This comes following a separate pedestrian fatality reported Monday night in Olowalu.

The Kahului accident involved a 49-year-old woman who was walking in the middle of the road on Puʻunēnē Avenue, outside of a marked crosswalk, according to police. Police say the woman was struck by a blue 2021 Ford Bronco, traveling north-bound within the inside lane of Puʻunēnē Avenue.

As a result of this collision, the pedestrian, known to frequent the Kahului area, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The incident was reported at approximately 11:31 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, on Puʻunēnē Avenue, 0.1 miles north of Hololea Street.

The operator of the Ford, a 49-year-old Kahului man, did not report any injuries.

Investigation reveals that:

The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk when she was struck.

It is undetermined if the operator of the Ford was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The airbags did not deploy in the vehicle.

Based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation, Traffic Division investigators do not suspect that speed, alcohol, or drugs were contributing factors to this crash.

This was Maui County’s third traffic fatality of 2023, compared to eight at the same time last year.