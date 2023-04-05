Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 05, 2023

April 5, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:13 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 02:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 08:29 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 02:20 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:33 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain up into the second half of the week due to the breezy trades. Elsewhere, mainly small background swells from the south and northwest are expected. The exception will be for north facing shores exposed to trade wind energy wrapping in, which could generate some small surf for the typical standout locations this week. A small north swell is possible next Tuesday through midweek. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Traffic Fatality Pedestrian Dies Struck By Vehicle On Honoapiʻilani Highway In Olowalu      2Honoapiʻilani Highway Closed Due To A Motor Vehicle Accident At Olowalu      3Bill Seeks A Carrying Capacity Study For Makena State Park Due To Increased Visitors      4Maui Police Department Promotes Keola Tom To Assistant Chief Of Uniformed Services      5Finding Of No Significant Impact For Puʻunene Ave Road Widening And Improvement Project      6Countys Park Maui To Hold Wailuku Open House On April 6