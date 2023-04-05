Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:13 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 02:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:29 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:20 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:33 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:07 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain up into the second half of the week due to the breezy trades. Elsewhere, mainly small background swells from the south and northwest are expected. The exception will be for north facing shores exposed to trade wind energy wrapping in, which could generate some small surf for the typical standout locations this week. A small north swell is possible next Tuesday through midweek.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.