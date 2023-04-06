Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:33 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:07 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 09:07 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 02:39 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:54 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:43 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day, with an increasing trend expected next week due to increasing trade winds. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through the weekend, then trend up early next week as a small north swell arrives and lingers through midweek.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.