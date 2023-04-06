Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 06, 2023

April 6, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:33 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 09:07 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 02:39 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:54 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 03:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day, with an increasing trend expected next week due to increasing trade winds. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through the weekend, then trend up early next week as a small north swell arrives and lingers through midweek. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




