Maui Surf Forecast for April 06, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day, with an increasing trend expected next week due to increasing trade winds. Surf along north facing shores will remain small through the weekend, then trend up early next week as a small north swell arrives and lingers through midweek.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com