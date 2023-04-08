Merrie Monarch, file photo by Wendy Osher.

As part of its destination management kuleana to reinvest funding back into the community, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority announced its support of seven festivals and events occurring this spring on Hawai‘i Island and Kaua‘i.

“Guided by our Strategic Plan and community-based Destination Management Action Plans for each island, we aim to enhance our community’s well-being by supporting local festivals and events,” said Caroline Anderson, HTA’s Director of Planning who oversees the DMAP process. “We know how integral these programs are to the fabric of the community and are pleased to support the many organizers, volunteers and community members who put them on for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

A Request for Proposals will be issued in the coming weeks for HTA’s 2023 Community Enrichment Program to support community-based festivals, events and projects occurring throughout the state from May to December 2023.

Hawai‘i Island

Through a procurement process administered by the Island of Hawai‘i Visitors Bureau, the following Hawai‘i Island festivals and events are being awarded funding support from HTA. This advances residents’ directive in the Hawai‘i Island DMAP for the industry to “invest in community-based programs that enhance the quality of life for our communities” and “uplift approaches to tourism that are reflective of Hawai‘i Island and its different communities.”

2023 Merrie Monarch Festival Broadcast, April 12-15, 2023

Kōkua Kailua Spring Concert, April 15, 2023

Cacao Education & Culinary Exploration – Big Island Chocolate Festival: Indulge Your Senses 2023, April 28-29, 2023

Kaua‘i

Through a procurement process administered by the Kaua‘i Visitors Bureau, the following Kaua‘i festivals and events are being awarded funding support from HTA. This supports the Kaua‘i DMAP in which residents called for the industry to “invest in Hawaiian cultural programs and identify funding sources that enhance the visitor experience and connect both tourism and communities,” and also “support activities like kanikapila songfests featuring Hawai‘i’s music and musicians.”