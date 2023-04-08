Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 08, 2023

April 8, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:18 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 04:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:34 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 03:11 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:45 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




East-facing shore surf will subtly subside this weekend in response to a vicinity ridge axis and resultant lighter east trades. East- facing shore surf will again become rough and choppy through most of next week as fresh to locally strong trades make a comeback. Several days of a fresh to locally strong trade fetch over and upstream of the islands may push elevated surf along east-facing shores to just under High Surf Advisory thresholds by Wednesday. No north swell equates to a near flat weekend along many north and west-facing shores. The only exception will be along more eastern facing exposures that will receive some trade wind swell wrap. A moderate size, medium period north (350 degree) swell will arrive Monday and peak surf along north- facing shores Tuesday. Except for the south-facing Big Island coast where there will be a combination of both a fading short period east trade wind swell combined with a small southeast swell, smaller island south-facing shore surf will stay small as very small, short period background southeast to southwest swells roll in. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




