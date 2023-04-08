Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:18 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:34 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 03:11 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:45 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

East-facing shore surf will subtly subside this weekend in response to a vicinity ridge axis and resultant lighter east trades. East- facing shore surf will again become rough and choppy through most of next week as fresh to locally strong trades make a comeback. Several days of a fresh to locally strong trade fetch over and upstream of the islands may push elevated surf along east-facing shores to just under High Surf Advisory thresholds by Wednesday. No north swell equates to a near flat weekend along many north and west-facing shores. The only exception will be along more eastern facing exposures that will receive some trade wind swell wrap. A moderate size, medium period north (350 degree) swell will arrive Monday and peak surf along north- facing shores Tuesday. Except for the south-facing Big Island coast where there will be a combination of both a fading short period east trade wind swell combined with a small southeast swell, smaller island south-facing shore surf will stay small as very small, short period background southeast to southwest swells roll in.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.