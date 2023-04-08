Maui Surf Forecast for April 08, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
East-facing shore surf will subtly subside this weekend in response to a vicinity ridge axis and resultant lighter east trades. East- facing shore surf will again become rough and choppy through most of next week as fresh to locally strong trades make a comeback. Several days of a fresh to locally strong trade fetch over and upstream of the islands may push elevated surf along east-facing shores to just under High Surf Advisory thresholds by Wednesday. No north swell equates to a near flat weekend along many north and west-facing shores. The only exception will be along more eastern facing exposures that will receive some trade wind swell wrap. A moderate size, medium period north (350 degree) swell will arrive Monday and peak surf along north- facing shores Tuesday. Except for the south-facing Big Island coast where there will be a combination of both a fading short period east trade wind swell combined with a small southeast swell, smaller island south-facing shore surf will stay small as very small, short period background southeast to southwest swells roll in.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com