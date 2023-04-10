Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 3-5 5-7 5-7 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 10:16 AM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 06:16 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:55 AM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small to moderate north (350 deg) swell has begun to rise slightly over the offshore buoys, resulting in building surf for north- facing shores this afternoon with a peak on Tuesday. East facing shores will have short period trade wind swell from building trades and may also see a slight rise for selective spots exposed to the north swell. A small medium period northwest (320 deg) swell is possible at the end of the week. South-facing exposures will continue to have minimal surf due to long period south swells throughout the week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.