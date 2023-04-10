Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 10, 2023

April 10, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
3-5
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 10:16 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 06:16 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:55 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small to moderate north (350 deg) swell has begun to rise slightly over the offshore buoys, resulting in building surf for north- facing shores this afternoon with a peak on Tuesday. East facing shores will have short period trade wind swell from building trades and may also see a slight rise for selective spots exposed to the north swell. A small medium period northwest (320 deg) swell is possible at the end of the week. South-facing exposures will continue to have minimal surf due to long period south swells throughout the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
