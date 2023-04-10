Maui Surf Forecast for April 10, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|3-5
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small to moderate north (350 deg) swell has begun to rise slightly over the offshore buoys, resulting in building surf for north- facing shores this afternoon with a peak on Tuesday. East facing shores will have short period trade wind swell from building trades and may also see a slight rise for selective spots exposed to the north swell. A small medium period northwest (320 deg) swell is possible at the end of the week. South-facing exposures will continue to have minimal surf due to long period south swells throughout the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com