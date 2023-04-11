The Maui Mompreneur Spring Craft and Gift Fair is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The event takes place at the University of Hawaiʻi Pāʻina Building.

Admission is free. In celebration of the event’s 10th year, organizers are also providing a complimentary photo booth, face painting, balloon twisting, bingo and DJ music.

Guests are invited to shop handmade crafts, baked goods and gifts for Mother’s Day, graduation, teachers appreciation and more.