Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 11, 2023

April 11, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
7-10
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
6-8
7-10
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:55 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 07:52 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:52 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate north (350 deg) swell is filling in this morning above model expected guidance. This swell will result in building surf for north facing shores peaking this afternoon. East facing shores will see an increase today for select spots exposed to the north swell and short- period trade wind swell from the fresh to strong trades. A small, medium- period northwest (320 deg) swell is possible this weekend. South facing shores will continue to have minimal surf due to background long- period energy throughout the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This rotates more NNE and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to waist high NNE wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
