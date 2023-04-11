Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 7-10 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 6-8 7-10 7-10

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:55 AM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 07:52 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:52 AM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate north (350 deg) swell is filling in this morning above model expected guidance. This swell will result in building surf for north facing shores peaking this afternoon. East facing shores will see an increase today for select spots exposed to the north swell and short- period trade wind swell from the fresh to strong trades. A small, medium- period northwest (320 deg) swell is possible this weekend. South facing shores will continue to have minimal surf due to background long- period energy throughout the week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This rotates more NNE and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to waist high NNE wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.